South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Condemns Shooting of 9-Year-Old Kraaifontein Girl

press release

The Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, condemns the shooting which took place in Scottsdene, Kraaifontein, at approximately 7pm on Saturday resulting in the death of Gaylin Cupido (9). On Sunday, Kraaifontein residents protested condemning the killing of Cupido who was hit by a stray bullet in alleged gang crossfires.

Cupido was found by residents with a gunshot wound to her chest. She was taken to Kraaifontein Day Hospital by family members where she succumbed to her injuries.

Minister Fritz said, "SAPS have reported that Cupido was killed by unidentified suspect/s. SAPS have opened a case of murder and their investigation into the case is ongoing. No arrests have been made to date. I call on SAPS to leave no stone unturned in their investigation."

Minister Fritz continued, "I convey my deepest condolences to the Cupido family during this difficult time. This is a tremendous loss. No parent should have to bury their child. The Kraaifontein community has also been shaken by the loss of young Cupido, having endured a number of gang-related shootings in recent weeks."

Minister Fritz added, "In an unrelated case pertaining to domestic violence, I wish to commend Milnerton SAPS Domestic Violence Coordinators on having brought a 34-year-old male to book. When arriving at the perpetrator's address early Friday morning to serve the protection order in Milnerton Ridge, the suspect did not want to hand in his legal firearm and he refused to open the firearm safe. The members took his firearm safe to Milnerton police station. The suspect's legal firearm and magazine were seized including the ammunition which was found."

During June 2020 a criminal case was opened against the 34-year-old suspect. He was arrested and will appear in Cape Town Magistrate Court on Monday, 13 July 2020 for pointing of firearm and possession of ammunition.