South Africa: Employment and Labour Confirms COVID-19 Case in Limpopo Provincial Office

13 July 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Provincial Office in Limpopo has been temporarily closed subsequent to an employee who tested positive for COVID-19 on the 11th of July. This closure will afford the department to decontaminate the building and establish contact tracing. Employees who had been in contact with the affected employee have gone into mandatory self-isolation, and necessary cleaning protocols for the office will be carried out between 13-14 July 2020.

Chief Director Provincial Operations, Johanna Machaba said, the affected official is one of the essential workers who have been working tirelessly to ensure efficient and effective service delivery. "This is the first recorded incident in the department and it is an eye-opener on the seriousness of the virus. We, therefore, urge all employees to act with caution and to ensure that they stay safe by following the necessary precautionary measures at all times. On behalf of all managers, I wish the official a speedy recovery."

Thobile Lamati, Director-General of the department has previously stated that the safety of staff remains paramount. "Our officials are an important cog of the working of the South African economy and as such, we will also ensure that they are as safe as possible," said Lamati.

The Provincial Office has been in contact with the Department of Health to give them information of the officials who were in contact with the affected official to monitor them and follow the necessary health protocols. Machaba urged employees who present flue like symptoms to stay at home until they recover and commended managers for responding to the report with speed.

The office will reopen on the 15th of July 2020 to continue rendering services to our people.

