Nigeria: Reps Give Naval Chief Seven Days to Explain Unaccounted N11.5 Million

14 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Yusuf Akinpelu

The House of Representatives committee on public accounts has given the Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok Ibas, a seven-day ultimatum to appear before it to defend a query on N11.5 million unaccounted for by the navy.

The summon is based on a query issued by the office of the auditor-general which said that N11.5 million was paid as rent for a four-bedroom apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos State by the Nigerian Navy.

The query added that the receipt issued did not reflect the duration of the rent and, in violation of financial regulations, there was no deduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on the payment.

The chairman of the committee, Wole Oke (PDP, Osun), issued the ultimatum to the naval boss after he failed to appear in person before it on Monday.

A delegation of the navy which was led by the service's assistant director of budget, Murtala Ahmed, represented Mr Ibas, a vice admiral, instead.

But Mr Oke said the committee was displeased with Mr Ibas' non-appearance and his failure to write the committee, stating why he could not appear in person.

"If the chief of Naval staff is indisposed to appear before this committee, the least I expect him to do is to send either the Naval secretary or the chief of Naval account and budgets," he said.

"Please this parliament belongs to you. Democracy survives on a tripod, one of which is a very strong and vibrant armed forces. I think the military has done well and fared better under democratic governance.

"We will not accept your appearance. If the Chief of Naval Staff cannot appear, he should send a very senior officer to appear before this committee; he has seven days to appear, within seven days please," he added.

Unanswered questions

Meanwhile, in another query from the auditor-general, it was alleged that N30 million was misappropriated as there was no record to show that compensation was given to communities whose properties were demolished while implementing the canalisation of Okoko and Ugbaga Rivers contract in Osogbo.

Reacting to the query, the permanent secretary in the ecological fund, office of the secretary-general of the federation, Habiba Lawa, said the compensation had been paid to the affected victims.

She added that the evidence of payment, which included a letter from the contractor that handled the project, payment of professional fees to negotiators, receipts and signatures of beneficiaries, had been submitted to the committee for verification.

The committee, therefore, nominated a four-member delegation to Osun to confirm if the said N30 million was paid as compensation to the victims in the area.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.