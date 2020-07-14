South Africa: Cocked and 100 Percent Loaded - Taxi Industry Calls the Shots

14 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

It would seem unarguable at this point that the government has given in to the taxi industry.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Sunday 12 July that minibus taxis will now be allowed to run at 100% capacity appears to be a demonstration of both the relative weakness of the state and the power of the mass transport industry. It also shows how important this entire sector is to our society, and how difficult it is to control or police it.

The strength of the industry may well lie in its very structure, and the way it operates, making it difficult for the government to enforce its will. This many-decades-in-the-making-thousand-headed-hydra could now play a deadly role in the spread of Covid-19.

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed many of the strategic centres of power in our society. It has demonstrated how, in national government, the political might is right, while opposition parties can be reduced to mere spectators. It has demonstrated how, despite their financial strength, both the tobacco and the alcohol lobbies cannot always have their way. But it has also shown that the government's hand can be forced - by the taxi industry.

The beginning of this current showdown lies...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.