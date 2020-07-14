South Africa: Patronage and Lack of Ethics Creates a Culture of Impunity in Municipalities

13 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Thina Nzo

Patronage, and its cemented co-existence within the bureaucracy, has become the Achilles heel that contributes to poor financial performance outcomes. This makes troubleshooting budget and treasury directorates in municipalities a mammoth task.

"Not much to go around, yet not the right hands at the till" -- the 2018/19 Auditor-General (AG) local government audit report reveals that, indeed, the diminishing budget of municipalities is in hands of the wrong public servants responsible for managing the public finances required for distributing public goods and services.

The perpetual audit regression and continuous irregular expenditure have been repeatedly flagged by the Auditor-General since 2011. The AG report findings placed glaring emphasis on how R27-million allocated to build a sports complex at Metsimaholo Local Municipality was recorded as spent, yet there was only a fence and no building visible onsite. This raises grave concern about public servants' ethos in a time of financial austerity.

This demonstrates a lack of interest in tightening internal control systems for compliance with legislation and enforcing legal sanctions. While the dire need to appoint competent and qualified officials in the budget and treasury, the supply chain, legal services and human resources directorates of municipalities remain unquestionable, the continuous deliberate subversion...

