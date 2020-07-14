Zimbabwe: Mash West Agro-Conference On Cards

14 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Plans to hold the first ever agro-business seminar for Mashonaland West Province are at an advanced stage.

The provincial leadership recently held a meeting to finalise modalities for the seminar, which is aimed at ensuring increased agricultural production across the province.

Zanu PF's provincial chairperson Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi said the provincial leadership recently deliberated on the seminar during the coordinating committee and resolved to invite a number of investor who would want to venture into agribusiness around the province.

He said they intend to make the province a net exporter of oranges with Chegutu district famed for having the best quality in the world being at the Centre of this drive.

This, he said, will help boost target of 50 000 tonnes of oranges that China requested from Zimbabwe.

"The conference will be officiated by Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Perrance Shiri," he said.

Although he could not readily divulge when the party and the entire province would conduct the seminar, the conference is expected to take place within the next two weeks.

Cde Ziyambi also said the agro-conference will be precursor to a number of seminars lined up by the party in the province.

