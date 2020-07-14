Nigeria: FCT Minister Gives Palliatives to Widows in Abaji

The Minister of State for the FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has distributed two trailer-loads of palliatives to widows and the vulnerable in Abaji Area Council.

Dr. Aliyu, represented by the President of the FCT branch of the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), Hajiya Hadiza Abdullahi Umar, at the council's secretariat yesterday, said the gesture was to support the widows and the vulnerable across the 10 wards of the council.

She said the 2,000-bag palliative which comprised rice, beans and condiments was to cushion the hardship faced by residents as a result of COVID-19.

The minister stressed the need for residents to always abide by NCDC regulations by ensuring they wore face mask, used hand sanitiser and observed social distancing and personal hygiene at all times.