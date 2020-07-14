Nigeria: FCT Minister Gives Palliatives to Widows in Abaji

14 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

The Minister of State for the FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has distributed two trailer-loads of palliatives to widows and the vulnerable in Abaji Area Council.

Dr. Aliyu, represented by the President of the FCT branch of the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), Hajiya Hadiza Abdullahi Umar, at the council's secretariat yesterday, said the gesture was to support the widows and the vulnerable across the 10 wards of the council.

She said the 2,000-bag palliative which comprised rice, beans and condiments was to cushion the hardship faced by residents as a result of COVID-19.

The minister stressed the need for residents to always abide by NCDC regulations by ensuring they wore face mask, used hand sanitiser and observed social distancing and personal hygiene at all times.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.