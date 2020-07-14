South Africa: Gauteng's Nasrec Field Hospital High Care Gets First Patients After Life-Saving Donations

14 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

After a group of volunteers at the Nasrec Field Hospital raised the alarm that the facility would need more beds with oxygen and higher levels of care, donors supplied funds for 70 oxygen concentrators and volunteers worked all weekend to prepare high care facilities that could receive their first five patients on Monday.

Doctors and activists sent out an urgent appeal on Friday, revealing that Gauteng's Nasrec Field Hospital needs access to oxygen.

Addressing an acute shortage of high care beds as Gauteng is hit by a surge of coronavirus infections, a group of volunteers and a number of generous donors have managed to create a small high care facility where patients needing oxygen can receive medical care despite hospitals being full.

"We have had an amazing response from the public and from Daily Maverick (and Maverick Citizen) readers. By Saturday we had 70 oxygen concentrators on the ground at the Nasrec Intermediate Care field hospital. Two donors paid for us to buy 20 oxygen concentrators and other donor funds helped us to rent 50 more," said Lynne Wilkinson, who is part of the volunteer initiative. They first raised the alarm on Friday that more provision had to be made...

