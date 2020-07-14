South Africa: Pat Symcox - Bowling Lines Matter

opinion

Former Proteas cricketer Pat Symcox had harsh words for Lungi Ngidi's support for Black Lives Matter, retorting 'what nonsense is this... when Ngidi has his next meal perhaps he would rather consider supporting the farmers of South Africa who are under pressure right now. A cause worth supporting.'

Pat Symcox has been pretty consistent in his call that his contemporaries should be running South African cricket given that their record while playing the game attests to the highest ethics and excellence. In the wake of Lungi Ngidi's call to support Black Lives Matter (BLM), Symcox returned to this theme once more.

For cricket aficionados, Symcox burns in the memory for his performance in the 1996 World Cup quarter-final against West Indies. After losing to Kenya, Brian Lara ignited a firestorm in the aftermath: "It wasn't a bad thing losing to you guys. Now a team like South Africa is a different matter altogether. You know, the white thing comes into the picture. We can't stand losing to them." Some in the Proteas camp bristled and the chair of selectors, Peter Pollock met West Indian manager Wes Hall over coffee to iron out 300 years of racial exclusion. Meanwhile, the team...