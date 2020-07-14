Ghana: We Won't Watch You Destroy Akuapem North - Stakeholders to Philip Addison

Stakeholders in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Akuapem North Constituency are up in arms against Mr Phillip Addison, over what they described as an attempt on his part to disturb the peace and development in the constituency.

The claim is coming immediately after eight members of the party filed a case at court over a decision of the NPP National Executive Committee.

The former unsuccessful parliamentary candidate in the 2016 parliamentary elections in the Korle Klottey Constituency, is being accused by his opponents to have teamed up with his supporters to file a case against the NPP in court seeking to annul the decision of the vetting and appeals committee of the NPP and to prevent the elected parliamentary candidate from contesting the seat in the upcoming December elections

The stakeholders insist that they are content with the developmental projects ongoing in the constituency and would ensure that the MP for the area is retained as well as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to continue their goodworks.

Mr Addison contested the 2016 election in the Korle Klottey Constituency as MP on the ticket of the NPP but lost to the National Democratic Congress.

To prevent similar fate from happening, the stakeholders in the Akuapem Constituency have vowed not to allow Mr Addison to have his way this time around.

The stakeholders, consisting of the clergy, chiefs, assembly members, opinion leaders, and members of the community have unanimously said they would not allow him to stop the development of the constituency, which has since time immemorial been a peaceful political environment.

Unsatisfied by the outcome of the decisions by the NPP, supporters of Mr Addison have resorted to the law court, a decision that has the potential to jeopardise and plunge the constituency into a state of apprehension.

Leading figures in the constituency have thus vowed not to allow what happened in Korle Klottey to repeat itself in Akuapem North.