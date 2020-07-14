Liberia: St. Michael Catholic School Alumni Association Saddened By Untimely Death of Munah Pelham-Youngblood

The St. Michael Catholic Alumni Association (SMCSAA) says it is saddened by the untimely death of alumna Munah Pelham-Youngblood after a protractive period of illness. The Association said her death is a devastating blow to the Alma Mater and the alumni association.

The statement issued over the weekend states that Hon. Youngblood was not only a notable alumni of the St. Michael, but was also very supportive of every activities of thein alumna Youngblood association and committed in ensuring that the Alma Mater remains an outstanding brand amongst other schools in Liberia.

"The alumni association also takes proud in Alumna Youngblood rise to stardom as a fearless advocate for girls and women rights, and a respected political icon. She was a slavish patriot, an outstanding nationalist and an unrelenting soldier in the fight for better Liberia," the statement said.

According to the statement, Hon. Youngblood exemplified and exhibited all the wordings written on the badge of the Alma Mater "Wisdom, Truth, And Love."

"Her actions and inactions on the national scene was guided by wisdom, she showed love to all of us, her classmates, schoolmates and even her political opponents. She was true to her conscience and firmed in her beliefs and position she took on critical matters concerning our country," the association's release said.

The association continued: "As we mourn the loss of Hon. Youngblood, we take courage in the impact she made on our school as an alumni, on the society as a right advocate and a venerated stateswoman."

The alumni association extends deepest sympathy to Alumni Lorenzo Pelham and Emmanuel P. Zopi, Jr (Brother and Cousin) of the deceased alumna, the family and the people of electoral District #9, the Congress for Democratic Change and the Government of Liberia, stating "May her soul rest in perfect peace."