Cameroon: Emotional Wellness - Application Helps to Relieve Stress

opinion

The HearMe app has been designed to provide peer to peer emotional support.

Chronic stress can raise blood pressure, triggering heart attacks and strokes. Whether its work deadlines, debt or even road rage, people get stressed from time-to-time. While for most the feeling passes, others become overwhelmed and unable to cope. In the short term, stress can leave an individual anxious, tearful and struggling to sleep. But over time, continuously feeling frazzled could trigger heart attacks, strokes, and even suicidal thoughts.

Work stress and fear of the unknown have affected the mental health of many. It is on record that as of result of the fact that most people stayed at home due to the outbreak of the corona virus, the rate of domestic violence increased as most people were stressed up and end up getting violent on their partners.

This is evidenced by global statistics: approximately 1 in 6 people across the globe will suffer from a mental health condition at some point in their life. Loneliness has also become a major crisis, often correlating with other mental health conditions, such as anxiety and depression. The uncertainty and isolation brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic seem to have only worsened this crisis.

Against this back drop, HearMe application was designed to provide real-time human connection so that everyone, even those who are shy or embarrassed about reaching out for support, has a listening presence at anytime and anywhere. The App has trained listeners who provide support to anyone feeling anxious, lonely or who simply want to talk. After downloading the application, the individual gets connected to a listener based on the category he/she selects, such as identity, university, relationships and more. The individual can then chat with the listener for as long and as often as you need support.

HearMe's listener model relies on peer support which has been found to improve self-esteem, decrease substance use and depression and reduce hospitalization rates. Once an individual signed in, he or she is also plugged into the HearMe online community with thousands of people across the globe, where they also host virtual events, share resources and provide support. As explained by the Founder and CEO of HearMe application Adam Lippin, this is particularly important for women and men who are disproportionately affected by mental health challenges. Depression, anxiety, sexual violence, domestic violence and escalating rates of substance use affect women to a greater extent than men across different countries and settings. Pressures from multiple roles and gender discrimination only worsen this issue. He said HearMe can provide a safe, non-judgmental space for women to seek support.