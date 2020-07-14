South Africa: Parliament Sends Condolences to Mandela Family

press release

Parliament's Presiding Officers, Speaker of the National Assembly Ms Thandi Modise and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Mr Amos Masondo, are deeply saddened by the passing away of Ms Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of two icons of our struggle for a democratic and just South Africa, Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela and Winnie Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela.

At the time of her passing, at only 59, she was South Africa's Ambassador to Denmark.

Her death has robbed us of a courageous, fearless and brave activist of remarkable fortitude. Although the name of Zindziswa Mandela is always mentioned as part of the Mandela family; she was, as an individual, a true and outstanding revolutionary whose courage and profound love for her people will inspire generations to come.

"Hers was a life dedicated to the struggle for the emancipation of the oppressed majority of our nation. From her young age, she was thrust into the life of a fierce and determined revolutionary by the conditions of apartheid.

She was an unflinching and daring young lion, not afraid to put her own life at risk for the freedom of many, and always ready and unafraid to lead from the front. At the height of state-sponsored brutality and massacre of Black people, especially young people, Ambassador Mandela became a key voice and face of people's power, resistance and defiance that tested and challenged the oppressive state", said Presiding Officers.

Her unyielding commitment to social justice and freedom were the principles that characterised her entire life, even post the liberation struggle. She remained an independent thinker, forthright and never afraid to vigorously to speak out particularly on issues which undermined the freedoms of the people.

"Her contribution to the freedom of the people of this country, her inspiring tenacity and strength will forever be etched in our minds", added the Presiding Officers.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, her friends and comrades.

Hamba Kahle, a brave daughter of South Africa.