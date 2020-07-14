South Africa: Employment and Labour On Temporary Closure of Free State Office Due to a Positive COVID-19 Case

13 July 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Free State Provincial office temporarily closed due to an official testing positive for Covid-19

The Department of Employment and Labour in the Free State has today closed its Provincial Office due to an official testing positive for Covid-19.

According to Ms Emily Maneli, Chief Director: Provincial Operations in the province; the infected official was on Friday interacting with various officials from different sub-sections due to work-related activities. This in turn has led to a high number of officials having to take time off work for mandatory quarantine.

The number of officials to go on mandatory quarantine is ten and is expected to rise.

According to Ms Maneli, this was not the first positive case for the Provincial Office. Since the first official to contract the virus did not visit the office during the incubation period, the department deemed it not necessary to close down the office.

Ms Maneli has stated that the safety of officials and ensuring that the spread of the virus is minimized remains vital to her office.

Thobile Lamati, Director-General of the department has previously stated that the safety of staff remains paramount. "Our officials are an important cog of the working of the South African economy and as such, we will also ensure that they are as safe as possible," said Lamati.

The office will be closed from the 13th to the 17th of July 2020 for decontamination and will reopen on the 20th of July 2020.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.