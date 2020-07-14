South Africa: COVID-19 - Gauteng Surpasses the 100 000 Mark

With 11 554 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, Gauteng has surpassed the 100 000 mark with a 103 713 infections recorded in the province.

To date, South Africa has 287 796 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

A further 93 COVID-19-related deaths brings the total number of deaths to 4 172.

Six of the deaths were from KwaZulu- Natal, 11 from Mpumalanga, 16 from the Free State, 37 from Western Cape and 23 from Eastern Cape.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased," said Health Minister, Dr Zwelini Mkhize.

A total of 138 241 people have recovered from the virus, which translates to a recovery rate of 48%.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 194 624 with 40 233 new tests conducted since the last report.