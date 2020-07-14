Nigeria: Nasme Urges Govt on MSMEs' Registration

14 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Risikat Ramoni

Lagos — National Association of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (NASME), has urged the federal government to formulate policies that will mandate all owners of Micro, Medium and Small Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country to register their businesses.

Explaining the rationale behind the formalisation of the informal sector, the President of the association, Mr Degun Agboade told our correspondent that out of the 41.5 million MSMEs in Nigeria, 41.4 percent are micro enterprises which are largely unregistered.

He urged the government to formulate a policy, which will ensure they are registered such that they are covered by the tax net.

"There was a time in Lagos where micro businesses were asked to pay N2,000 per annum. A lot of people rushed to pay. If the government is consistent with this at inception, then after a while, it can be increased to N2,500 or more. Persuasion, incentives will all make people pay their taxes. Taxes will be at a level that will entice the MSMEs to get their business registered", he said

Agboade insisted that if only few SMEs owners are being targeted in the policies of the government, it is as if nothing is done but if the majority in the micro subsector are lobbied into registration, even if they pay peanuts, it will give the government more money than when they are not considered.

According to him, about 45 to 50 percent of the workforce in Nigeria is under the aegis of the MSMEs, the government need to lure them or entice them to register their business, get their address and thereafter encourage them to pay affordable taxes.

The industrialist explained: "Government should collapse all taxation and give MSME a percentage to pay, we need to pay taxes and we want to pay, but my group need a moderate tax. We don't want MSME to be taxed under the current tax regime.

"At the moment, if they hear that a tax collector is coming from the front door, they will go out through the back door because they are afraid of paying tax."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.