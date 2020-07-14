Somalia: National CID Crime Directorate Headquarters Resumes Operation After 3 Months of Closure

COVID19 Operations at the National CID Crime directorate headquarters in Mogadishu has resumed after a closure of almost three months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the directorate said it was resuming the issuance of the certificate of good conduct and other services but applicants have to follow the new guidelines to keep the deadly Covid-19 at bay.

"We would like to inform the public the CID crime directorate has reopened and the public to adhere COVID-19 set measures," read the statement in part.

The agency said it will be offering services to half of the people it used to serve to ensure the safety of the citizens in view of the pandemic.

The directorate also said people will be wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.

The horn of the African nation has seen a drop in Coronavirus cases this month with 13 new cases of COVID-19 in 48 hours with no death rising the national tally to 3,072 and 93 deaths.

Somalia has closed learning institutions that banned large gatherings and international flights in mid-March to curb the spread of the deadly respiratory disease.