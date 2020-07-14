Liberia: Drama at Mildred Tamba's Funeral

Family members and other mourners attending funeral rites of the late Mildred K. Tamba – a marketer, who shot dead by an officer of the Emergency Response Unit of the Liberia National Police were dumbfounded in mystery when the casket bearing her remains refused to enter the Abundant Grace World Outreach Ministries Inc. Miracle Chapel behind the Police zone#2 depot in Paynesville for the funeral service.

The late Mildred K. Tamba was reportedly shut dead on 27 June in Paynesville City by ERU Officer James E. Dumo, while returning from a birthday party along with a friend, Salamatu Kaba, who happened to be a fiancé of suspect Dumo. The Liberia National Police has disrobed and charged Officer James E. Dumo with murder and forwarded him to court for prosecution.

But hundreds of family members, sympathizers, marketers and friends of the deceased burst in tears over the weekend when the casket containing her corpse forcibly detour pallbearers to the residence of her friend Salamatu Kaba, instead of the church. The late Mildred only calmed down when her widower, Emmanuel F. Johnson, intervened by pleading with the corpse to forget about everything because God knows why.

Without any further delay, the coffin turned around and headed for the church edifice amidst weeping from across the community, including children, while several relatives, mainly sisters and brothers fell unconscious outside the edifice and had to be taken away briefly to revive them. Delivering the funeral discourse, Apostle Melvin Miracle Davis noted that two things happened when the deceased died; firstly, the place and the timing.

According to him, the late Mildred and her friend Salamatu Kaba had agreed on a time and venue and they both left for the place they decided going on that fateful 27 June. But he warns Christians to remain focus on the work of the church and avoid finding excuses because a time will come that everyone must face the God's judgment seat and account for his or her deeds on earth.

Reading life sketch of the deceased, her brother Joseph N. Tamba, Jr. lamented that the death of Mildred has left a big gap in the Tamba Family because she demonstrated care and affection for the family.

He called on fellow relatives and friends of the deceased to take heart in the Lord, Jesus Christ, because no man can ask God why Mildred had to face such fate on the morning of June 27. The deceased reportedly left behind two children, a male and a female.

Meanwhile, Officer James E. Dumo is in detention, awaiting court trial. Police investigators indicate that detailed inquiries revealed that the victim, along with some friends, including Officer Dumo were at a birthday party in View Point Community, Paynesville.

But at about 1:00 AM, defendant Dumo, his girlfriend Salamatu Kaba, one Randall and another man identified as Dashekie decided to walk ahead of the late Mildred Kumba Tamba and her boyfriend Emmanuel F. Johnson with others to be identified who were at a distance.

Suspect Dumo allegedly started beating on his girlfriend Salamatu Kaba, which prompted Randall and Dashekie's intervention, pleading with the defendant to stop. But Dumo continued to beat Salamatu, threw her into drainage and then raised his service arm and fired a round which then ricocheted after hitting the concrete sidewalk, penetrating Mildred's forehead. He is currently held at the Monrovia Central Prison Compound in Monrovia, pending trial.

The Ministry of Justice (MOJ) through the Liberia National Police (LNP) provided two LNP double-cabin pick-ups to escort the late Mildred Kumba Tamba's burial ceremony.

By Emmanuel Mondaye -Editing by Jonathan Browne

