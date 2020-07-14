Liberia: Ellen Does not Deserve This

opinion

A stalwart of the former ruling Unity Party, Senator Conman y B. Wesseh of River Gee County says, Ex-president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf does not deserve verbal attacks from controversial talk show host Henry Costa in recent times.

Addressing a news conference in Monrovia onMonday, July 13, Senator Wesseh, who is seeking the national chairmanship of the UP said the attacks from Mr. Costa about the former president's willingness to work with the four Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) which conglomerates the Unity Party, the Liberty Party, the Alternative National Congress and the All Liberian Party ahead of the 2020 Special Senatorial Election and the 2023 Presidential Election is unacceptable and unthinkable.

Following a recent close doors meeting with stakeholders of the CPP and the legislative caucus of the collaborating parties, Costa took the airwave, claiming that the former President does not have good intent for the collaboration and that her presence with the group is squarely to undermine efforts of men and women working tirelessly to make the dream successful.

But responding to the attacks, Sen. Wesseh argues that Madam Sirleaf is a pride and blessing to the UP and by extension the CPP, stressing that attacks coming from Costa should be condemned by all actors of the CPP and those aspiring for leadership in the former ruling party.

He says such attacks are intended to create confusion within the CPP at a time the group and the Unity Party is in dire need of support of a well experienced and internationally respected personality like Madam Johnson Sirleaf and former Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

Wesseh recounts that the level of work Mrs. Sirleaf and Mr. Boakai did for the period of 12 years cannot be overlooked especially, maintaining peace after 14 years of brutal civil conflict in Liberia, something, he describes as remarkable and beyond the thinking of many international groupings that had predicted earlier that the country would have gone back to wars within a span of five years.

He adds that besides the 12 years of peace, the Johnson Sirleaf leadership brought road connectivity, improved health and education sectors, good governance and an improved fiscal discipline to the governance process of Africa's oldest Republic.

Meanwhile, Sen. Wesseh expresses his deepest condolences to families of fallen lawmakers, Montserrado County Electoral District #9 Representative Munah Pelham Youngblood and Sinoe County Representative Jay Nagbe Sloh as well as former director of the Legislative Budget Department at the Capitol, Professor Julius Caesar for their respective untimely deaths at the time the country needs their contributions.

By E. J. Nathaniel Daygbor-Editing by Jonathan Browne

