Liberia: Weah Extols France on 231th National Day Observance

14 July 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

President George Manneh Weah has sent a congratulatory message to the Government and people of the Republic of France on the occasion commemorating the 231st National Day of France, (the Bastille Day).

In the message to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, President George Manneh Weah, on behalf of Liberia, extended heartfelt congratulations and sincere best wishes to the Government and people of France as they commemorate this historic landmark.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, Weah also noted that as the people of France commemorate this historic occasion in the midst of the current global health pandemic, COVID-19, Liberians will join their French counterparts in celebrating this historic landmark occasion.

The Liberian President further expressed deep satisfaction over the cordial relations between Liberia and France which he noted has remained cordial under his leadership.

He emphasized that France's generous assistance to Liberia has come a long way in empowering the country in the areas of agriculture, sports and vocational education.

President Weah looks forward to working closely with President Emmanuel Macron in the expansion of Liberia-France relations, in order to strengthen the bonds of amity between both countries aimed at enhancing their collaboration in the fields of health, science and technology.

President Weah then wished for President Emmanuel Macron continued good health and wisdom as he leads the people of France to a renewed happiness and prosperity.

