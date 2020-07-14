South Africa: Search for the Missing Teen Continues

press release

On the 13 July 2020 at 19:45 Mr S Niewoudt of number 04 End Street, Harrismith reported his son Stefan (19) missing.

It is alleged that Stefan left home on the 12 July 2020 at about 16:00 driving a White Polo with registration FBP 977 FS to visit his friend Carlos Da Silva at a farm near Verkykerskop.

Mr Niewoudt met Carlos' mother in town on the 13th and when asked about the whereabouts of Stefan she indicated that Stefan never arrived at the farm.

A search was conducted with the assistance of the community and on the 14 July 2020, the vehicle that Stefan was driving was found abandoned at the Platberg Mountain in Harrismith but Stefan was nowhere to be found.

The search continues on the mountain with the assistance of K9 and the community.