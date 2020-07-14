South Africa: Limpopo Highway Patrol Makes Impact Across the Province

press release

Members of the South African Police Service attached to the Limpopo Highway Patrol (LHP) had managed to arrest six (06) suspects for various crimes during operations that were conducted since Sunday, 12 July 2020 until the early hours of yesterday across the province.

On Sunday at about 19:00, the members were patrolling along R37 road next to Podungwane when they spotted a suspicious vehicle at Caltex garage in the Lebowakgomo policing area.

The white Volkswagen Polo without registration numbers was stopped and found with three occupants inside. The vehicle was searched and it was discovered that the license disc is not original and was tampered with. The three suspects were immediately arrested for driving the vehicle with fraudulent documents.

In addition, at about 19h30 members received information from members of the community about a Silver Volkswagen Polo sedan allegedly transporting drugs from Polokwane to Lebowakgomo policing area.

The vehicle was followed until it reached the filling station when police moved in tactically and managed to arrest a foreign national in possession of 67 stones of drugs with the estimated street value of R15 000.00

Meanwhile in the early hours of Monday, 13 July 2020 police were on patrol at R36 road next to Lenyenye outside Tzaneen when they came across a White Golf 6 with two occupants travelling at a high speed.

A car chase ensued until the vehicle was cornered and searched. Police found one live ammunition inside the vehicle. It was also discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen at Mamelodi East in Gauteng province. Both the suspects were apprehended for being in possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle and illegal possession of live ammunition.

The suspects arrested are expected to appear before the local magistrate courts soon.