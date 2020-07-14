Liberia: 'I Am Not Running' - Rep. Koffa Staying Out of Grand Kru Senatorial Race to Serve His District

14 July 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — Representative J. Fonati Koffa (District #2, Grand Kru County) has announced he will not be contesting the senatorial seat in Grand Kru County in the upcoming midterm elections.

There have been speculations that Rep. Koffa, who chairs the House's Judiciary Committee would be contesting in the December 8, 2020 Special senatorial elections.

However, in a statement issued late Monday, July 13, Rep. Koffa said there was no compelling reasons to quit his current position given him by the people of District #2 in Grand Kru County.

"Many have been the speculations and calls that I run for the senatorial position in the 2020 midterm elections. After careful thought and reflection I have decided not to participate in the special elections," he wrote.

"I was elected for six years by the people of District #2 and there must be an extraordinary case that presents itself for me to leave that mandate to pursue other political objective. There is no compelling reason to do so at this time."

Rep. Koffa furthered said the "fiscal constraints nationally which has greatly affected our development efforts in the county means we must focus all of our financial capacity towards our infrastructure and humanitarian effort in District #2."

To divert valuable resources towards a campaign now, he said, would be costly to the district and the returns will be marginally selfish.

According to him, the pace of his development efforts is not to his satisfaction and he cannot betray his people by mounting a protracted political campaign to further slow those efforts down.

"They deserve 100% of our attention. Ours is a legacy building political career not a transient one. Therefore we must complete the job for which we have been elected," he said.

Rep. Koffa has been touted as one of several members of the House of Representatives who will be contesting for a senatorial seat in the ensuing special elections.

