Gambia: On Recent Development At NAWEC!

Efficient water and electricity supply are two critical components in any nation's development. While electricity remains one of the most important blessings that science has given to mankind, water is without doubt one of God's precious gift to mankind.

Electricity has become part of modern life and one cannot think of a world without it. There have been some changes in leadership at NAWEC, the country's main utility giant.

The change in leadership came at a time when many have already lost confidence in the utility giant. In fact, the dismal of function of NAWEC, over the past months has been and continues to be a talking point making rounds on all social media platforms.

On Friday, a letter from the Personal Management Office, confirmed the redeployment of the managing director, Mr. Alpha Robinson to foreign service. Robinson was appointed to the post sometime in June 2019, replacing Mr. Baba Fatajo, who was also moved to the Public Service as a diplomat in the Foreign Service.

Well, many described the move as timely owing to the fact that the recent dismal delivery of the country's main water and electricity leaves much to be desired. The appointment of Nani Juwara to this managerial post, an institution he served for many decades, is a move in the right direction. With his vast wealth of experience in water and electricity, hopes are now high that he could reposition and restructure NAWEC on the right footings, following what believed was a poor performance off recent times.

His career with the NAWEC dates back to 1994 as a junior staff. He then rose through ranks from junior staff to where he is today. He is someone who knows where the company's weakness and strength lie.

Nani's inter-personal and public relations skills are unquestionable. However, he now faces a herculean task in living up to expectation and unifying staff to move to the company to its desired destination.

We therefore, called on board members, management and staff of NAWEC to close ranks and work together as a team and support the new MD to enable him restructure the company. It will not be an easy task but with the support of all, he can do it. One who feels it knows it.

"I believe talent is like electricity. we dont understand electricity. we use it. You can plug into it and light up a lamp, keep a heart pump going, light a cathedral, or you can electrocute a person with it. Electricity will do all that."

