Gambia: Deputies Refer Local Government Amendment Bill 2020 to ABC

14 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Ismaila Sonko

Deputies at the National Assembly on Monday referred the Local Government Amendment Bill 2020 to the Assembly Business Committee (ABC) before the third reading.

Meanwhile, the mover of the motion, Hon. Alagie Jawara, the Lower Badibou lawmaker will make some amendments to the bill within three days.

Hon. Jawara said the bill seeks to grant independence to members of the area councils from their respective parties and political leaders, and to further enhance the system of local governance, autonomy, freedom of speech and debate in accordance with section 193 of 1997 Constitution.

He added that the bill also seeks to ensure that council members' sense of duty, functions and actions are influenced by the supreme national and community interest and the dictates of conscience and not by their individual interest or party leaders.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.