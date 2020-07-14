Gambia: APRC Denies Coalition Talks With NPP

The Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) has denied the rumour that they are in talks to form a coalition with Adama Barrow's National People's Party (NPP).

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Point, Dodou Jah, the APRC spokesperson said that what is being rumoured about his party being in talks with NPP to form a coalition for the 2021 presidential elections is not to his knowledge.

"During my telephone interview with the Standard Newspaper, I only told them that some of the NPP militants were approaching some of the APRC members to form a coalition with them but this has not reached to our party's top members," he said.

According to him, APRC is a party that is not known for doing things in secret, adding that if there was anything like that, they would have informed their members before revealing it to the media.

"NPP has been approaching us (APRC) about a coalition but it has not reached to our executive level yet. In my interview, what I told the journalist was that if APRC is to form a coalition with NPP, then Adama Barrow executive will be dissolved because they have already failed the Gambian people," he said.

Mr. Jah further said that they cannot even form a coalition with NPP because their party leader who is the incumbent failed the Gambian people and the coalition members for not respecting their three years agreement.

For his part, Ousman Rambo Jatta, the deputy party leader of the APRC, also in an audio circulating on social media refuted the claims about APRC forming an alliance with Adama Barrow's NPP.

"This story is not true and we are also waiting whether The Standard newspaper will also rectify their story. Since we saw and heard about the story we have been engaging them about their article," he said.