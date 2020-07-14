Congo-Kinshasa: Attack On Civilian Convoy in Fataki Foiled By Monusco and FARDC

press release

With the support of the Congolese National Police (PNC) and Uruguayan peacekeepers of MONUSCO, the Congolese army (FARDC), foiled Friday 10 July 2020 an attack by Codeco militiamen against a large convoy of civilian vehicles at Jitso, a village located 15 kilometers from the Fataki shopping center, in Djugu territory, on the "Route Nationale 27, Ituri province.

Sources on the spot claim that the militiamen had camped for two days in this village planning to attack this convoy of a hundred vehicles. Alerted a few hours before the vehicles arrived at the scene of the ambush, FARDC contacted MONUSCO, which promptly dispatched a Fataki-based force patrolling there.

The militiamen opened fire on the convoy at around 5 p.m. local time. FARDC, MONUSCO and PNC jointly returned fire and after a 30-minute firefight, the militiamen ended up retreating. No casualties were reported.

Without the joint action by the above forces, the attack could have been one of the deadliest to be perpetrated on this Route Nationale 27 by these rebels armed with guns and machetes.

Due to insecurity on this road since April 18, civilian convoys have been escorted by FARDC and PNC, with the support of MONUSCO which provides assistance in fuel for the vehicles responsible for escorting civilian convoys.

However, due to the duration and even the length of these escorts, ambushes can be easily organised by armed groups, as was the case exactly one week ago, when 11 people, including police officers, FARDC soldiers, economic operators and political authorities were shot in cold blood by these rebels on the same Route Nationale 27, in Metete more precisely.

Thanks to this joint, robust and rapid intervention, applauded by the civil society in this territory, passengers were able to continue safely their journey to Djaiba, 15 kilometers from Djugu-center, under escort from MONUSCO and the FARDC.