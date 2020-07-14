Ethiopia: Court Orders Bekele to Appear in Court On July 16th

14 July 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba (ENA) — The Federal Firs Instance Court has ordered Bekele Gerba's trial to take place on 16th July 2020 after prosecutor solicited additional time for inquiry.

Bekele is charged with a range of crimes including inciting violence and chaos that has resulted in the killings of hundreds of innocent people and property damages.

Two licensed handguns were found at his residence and police sent the guns for forensic investigation if they have involved in crimes.

The prosecutor demanded more time to finalize the investigation after stating Bekele's crime as 'complicated'. So, Bekele is due to appear in court again on 16th July 2020.

Bekele responded to the charge that he has committed any offense and had lost touch with his families.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.