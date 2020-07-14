Ethiopia: Court Orders Bekele to Appear in Court On July 16th

Addis Abeba (ENA) — The Federal Firs Instance Court has ordered Bekele Gerba's trial to take place on 16th July 2020 after prosecutor solicited additional time for inquiry.

Bekele is charged with a range of crimes including inciting violence and chaos that has resulted in the killings of hundreds of innocent people and property damages.

Two licensed handguns were found at his residence and police sent the guns for forensic investigation if they have involved in crimes.

The prosecutor demanded more time to finalize the investigation after stating Bekele's crime as 'complicated'. So, Bekele is due to appear in court again on 16th July 2020.

Bekele responded to the charge that he has committed any offense and had lost touch with his families.