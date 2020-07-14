South Africa: Three More Free State Police Stations Closed Due to COVID-19 Related Incidents

14 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Communities are advised that Ficksburg, Maokeng and Bayswater police stations are closed due to Covid-19 related incidents after members tested positive for the virus .

The Community Service Centres in those stations will temporarily operate as follows:

Ficksburg will operate from Quart House in Voortrekker Street and the following numbers can be used to report any emergencies 051-933 7404 / 051-933 7403.

Maokeng will operate from the Detectives offices at Mannis street, Seisoville, Maokeng and the number 056-216 7200 can be used for any emergencies and the Station Commander, Colonel Modiko can be contacted at 082 465 2671.

Bayswater which was operating from the Detectives offices following a closure of the police station will now move to Bayswater NG kerk, Cnr Normandie and Picard Street. The community can contact the Station Commander at 082 467 6081.

The buildings will be decontaminated for the duration of the closure and members will be subjected to necessary Covid-19 related protocols.

Communities will be informed once they are operational again.

The acting Provincial Commissioner of the Free State, Major General Solly Lesia and management wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these closures.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.