Nigerian Football Coaches Are Denied Respect, Job Security - Biffo

15 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide

The Technical Adviser of Kwara United football club, Abdullahi Biffo has said there is no job security for indigenous coaches as he maintained that they can be sacked anytime by their employers.

Biffo who was the Guest of the virtual interview of FCT Football Update said due to lack of respect for coaches, there is no regards for contracts as he reiterated that they are usually sacked without prior notice.

The former Kogi United, Niger Tornadoes and Abia Warriors gaffer said "Many clubs sign coaches but they don't respect the terms of the contract.

"A single mistake, they will immediately sack a coach. They will not give him the courtesy of interacting with them to discuss the terms of the contract and way out.

"You can even be in training and hear over the radio that you have been sacked."

Continuing, the former Katsina United technical adviser said the unfortunate situation gives the coaches problem and affects their health.

According to him "When you know that you are working but the future is not guaranteed, you hardly sleep well, and when you don't sleep well, your health will be affected.

"You can sleep in a club today, and wake up in another tomorrow. There is a lot of uncertainty. And the administrators don't care how you will survive when they kick you out without compensation.

"The administrators should look at that closely, and always give us all our due respect".

Biffo, however, asserted that for the coaches to earn the respect they deserve from club administrators, they must be ready to develop themselves and be able to impact on the performance of their players.

He also said they must work in synergy with the administrators and ensure that they provide for them with all the needed resources to carry out their programs.

Biffo concluded by saying "When all these are provided, the coaches will naturally ensure that they excel."

