Tanzania: Msalo Clears 120km Hurdle in Dar-Moro Ultra Race

14 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mbonile Burton

LONG distance runner Arafa Msalo had to overcome rain, cold and scorching scares to set new record as the first woman to complete 120km Dar-Moro Ultra Run over the weekend.

Organised by the Dar es Salaam Goba Road Runners (GRR), the race that meant for 80 to 200 km distances, started from Tanesco Ubungo in Dar es Salaam and ended at Msamvu in Morogoro while bringing on the road women 's and men's long distance runners.

Tanzania Fire and Rescue Force soldier, Msalo was among the three women who managed to cover 108km and 105km distances to set a new women's record from the last month's 90km race of Comrades Marathon which was for the first time staged in Dar es Salaam.

To set the new record, Msalo spent 16 hours 23 minutes and 31 seconds in the race from Dar to Mdaula in Morogoro.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' after the race Msalo stressed that it was difficult one has to run in rain condition, cold and hot sun at race that started 06:21 pm at Tanesco Ubungo.

She didn't manage to reach Msavu finishing point.

"It was challenging one, to overcome the rain that showered for a long period from Ubungo starting point Ubungo to Mlandizi.

"I also had to face a difficult morning as was still overwhelmed with sleep. You run but sometime you fill like sleeping, it was not that easy.

My wish was to conclude the race at Msamvu, but am happy I have managed to run 120.5 km and set the new record," she added.

Msalo noted that she is not satisfied with latest achievement and she aims to go higher than what she has achieved.

She also expressed her endeavor to promote long distance races that can lure more women on both track and road races.

Msalo started long distance with 50 km race using 5:47hrs April this year and then add 60 km a month later.

Her interest in the long distance began with the 70 km race in in June and managed to clock 9 hours and 20 minutes which was her first and then went on to run another 90km race in Comrades Race where she spent 11 hours.

"I have been participating in many races indeed, but the race that put me into a limelight was 42 km Kilimanjaro Marathon in Moshi, I finished ninth and I was one of three Tanzanians in women's top ten list," she explained.

