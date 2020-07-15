Tanzania: JPM Orders Cosota Move to Sports and Arts Ministry

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has directed the Copyright Society of Tanzania (COSOTA), be transferred to the Ministry for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports from the Ministry of Industry and Trade within this week.

Magufuli made the directive over the weekend at the state house in Chamwino, Dodoma when addressing government leaders, artistes and the delegates of CCM Congress saying by Sunday this week, all the procedures required to transfer COSOTA to the mentioned ministry should be completed.

"I know that I have big debts to pay to the artistes in the country and one of them is to transfer COSOTA responsibilities from the Ministry of Industry and Trade where it has been ineffective for a long time.

"I have already signed some documents presented to me by the Prime Minister to facilitate the transferring processes," said Magufuli.

He also pointed out that he has directed the Chief Secretary and other leaders to bring him instruments of change to be signed in making the transfer deal a reality.

He then directed the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Harrison Mwakyembe to fast track the whole procedures before this Sunday.

"These artistes have gone through trying moments for so long and I want that struggle to end under this government which is guided by CCM," Magufuli said

In the same token, the president lauded Bongo Flavor artistes for the good job they are doing both within and outside the country while revealing that he is a good fan of all of them.

"I listen a lot to your music because the music is entertaining. You are doing a commendable job to advertise Tanzania outside the country and let me assure you that you have our full support in whatever you do," he said.

Magufuli also disclosed that he was happy to see Bongo Flavor megastars Ali Kiba, Nassib Abdul (Diamond Platinumz) and Rajabu Abdul (Harmonize) sharing the same table during the event.

"I am pleased to hear that Harmonize who defected Diamond's Wasafi music label has publicly expressed his gratitude to Diamond for picking him up. This is the type of Tanzania I want," the president said.