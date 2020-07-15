Tanzania: JPM Orders Cosota Move to Sports and Arts Ministry

13 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has directed the Copyright Society of Tanzania (COSOTA), be transferred to the Ministry for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports from the Ministry of Industry and Trade within this week.

Magufuli made the directive over the weekend at the state house in Chamwino, Dodoma when addressing government leaders, artistes and the delegates of CCM Congress saying by Sunday this week, all the procedures required to transfer COSOTA to the mentioned ministry should be completed.

"I know that I have big debts to pay to the artistes in the country and one of them is to transfer COSOTA responsibilities from the Ministry of Industry and Trade where it has been ineffective for a long time.

"I have already signed some documents presented to me by the Prime Minister to facilitate the transferring processes," said Magufuli.

He also pointed out that he has directed the Chief Secretary and other leaders to bring him instruments of change to be signed in making the transfer deal a reality.

He then directed the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Harrison Mwakyembe to fast track the whole procedures before this Sunday.

"These artistes have gone through trying moments for so long and I want that struggle to end under this government which is guided by CCM," Magufuli said

In the same token, the president lauded Bongo Flavor artistes for the good job they are doing both within and outside the country while revealing that he is a good fan of all of them.

"I listen a lot to your music because the music is entertaining. You are doing a commendable job to advertise Tanzania outside the country and let me assure you that you have our full support in whatever you do," he said.

Magufuli also disclosed that he was happy to see Bongo Flavor megastars Ali Kiba, Nassib Abdul (Diamond Platinumz) and Rajabu Abdul (Harmonize) sharing the same table during the event.

"I am pleased to hear that Harmonize who defected Diamond's Wasafi music label has publicly expressed his gratitude to Diamond for picking him up. This is the type of Tanzania I want," the president said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.