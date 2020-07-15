Tanzania: NEC - We Are Ready for October Election

14 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Evans N'gingo

NATIONAL Electoral Commission (NEC) said on Saturday that it is waiting for the government notice and a timetable issue for the General Elections scheduled for October, this year.

In an interview with a local TV station in Dar es Salaam yesterday, NEC's Director for Information and Voter's Education, Giveness Aswile further said that they will immediately announce the time table, once the government releases the schedule and requirements.

She said once the government issues the notice, it will take NEC not less than five days or not more than 25 days to announce the election timetable that includes, picking forms for election, selection and when to start the campaigns, adding that the campaign will be between 60 to 90 days.

"However, let me ask for the calmness as NEC waits for the notice. We know Tanzanians are so much excited as they wait for the NEC timetable.

"I would like to assure that NEC is ready and well prepared for this year's general elections. The team is there for you to ensure fairness and free election," she said.

