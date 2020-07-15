Tanzania: DC for Campaign to Reduce Maternal, Child Mortality

14 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Correspondent in Manyoni

MANYONI District Commissioner (DC), Rahabu Mwagisa has reminded district public health officers to implement a health campaign to reduce maternal and infant mortality.

The campaign was launched in the district in November last year.

The DC was speaking at the weekend when she met district health specialists and ward executive officers (WEOs).

The meeting aimed at reviewing the implementation of the campaign for six months after it was launched. It is dubbed "Jiongeze Tuwavushe Salama".

Ms Mwagisa further explained that the campaign's objective was to reduce maternal deaths in the district from 556 in 2018 to 252 in 2020.

According to her, in 2019 a total of 11 maternal deaths occurred, whereby 8 of them occurred at a health centre and three deaths occurred before getting to a health centre.

"We must collaborate mobilise the community to understand and respond to this campaign. We still need to work very hard to address this situation," he said.

Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved.

