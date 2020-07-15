Tanzania Share Index Climbs Up On Crdb Gain

Stock Market

INDICES had mixed signals during the week that ended on 10th July 2020, as the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) climbed while the All Share Index (DSEI) followed an opposite path.

The TSI gained 4.97 points following a gain on the CRDB counter. The TSI closed the week at 3,466.81 points after a 0.14 per cent gain of the domestic market capitalization. The domestic market cap closed the week at TZS 9,104.31bln ($3.94bln).

The price of CRDB closed the week at 140/- per share from 135/- per share the week before. The appreciation was realized after the counter traded a total of 0.26mln shares at a weekly average price of 139.42/-. CRDB accounted for less than 3 per cent of the total weekly turnover during the week.

The total equity turnover realized during the week under review amounted to TZS 1.36bln ($0.59mln) which is 73 per cent less compared to the previous week. The week saw a total of 0.539mln shares traded in 113 deals. TBL by far re-emerged as the top mover after accounting for 96.5 per cent of the equity turnover. The TBL counter saw 0.26mln shares traded at a weekly average price of 5,007/-, majority on the pre-arranged board as it has been since the minor amendment of the Trading Rules during late July last year.

On the other hand, the All Share Index (DSEI) lost 19.17 points to close the week at 1,788.33 points. The fall of the DSEI followed a 1.06 per cent decline in the total market capitalization. The total market cap closed the week at TZS 14,847.08bln ($6.43bln). Four counters from the cross listed board weighed pressure on the DSEI.

National Media Group (NMG) led the loss by 7.81 per cent while Jubilee Holdings followed suit after losing 4.08 per cent. KCB Bank was also on the red after losing 3.95 per cent and East African Breweries lost 2.3 per cent. Uchumi Supermarket remained stagnant as always, and Kenya Airways remained suspended from trading hence no changes in price.

Different from the past few weeks, foreign investors were dominant of the market during the week under review as immense number of activities was concentrated on the TBL counter. Foreign investors significantly dominated both sides of the market by 85.8 per cent and 96.3 per cent of investments and divestments into and from the market respectively. Locals accounted for the balance.

Market, Bills and Bonds

Activities on the Interbank Money Market (IMM) have risen by almost four folds during the week while active sessions increased to two compared to one during the previous week. The total value of transactions realized during the week totaled to TZS 18.83bln ($8.18mln). The interbank rate gained 50bps week on week corresponding to increased activities. The interbank rate closed the week at 4.5 per cent.

The Bank of Tanzania offered Treasury bills worth a total of TZS 90.23bln ($39.18mln) on 08th July 2020. Except for the 364 days tenor which was oversubscribed by 84 per cent, all other tenors were subscribed by at least 100 per cent while the combined total oversubscription was 98.4 per cent. The total tender size was TZS 179bln ($77.73mln) from a total of 67 bids.

The Bank accepted only 17 bids worth TZS 84.52bln ($36.7mln) while no tenor saw a successful amount more than the offer. Despite the oversubscription, the 364 days tenor saw a successful amount less than the offer size. Yields for all tenors were farther suppressed while the 364 days tenor stood at 4.21 per cent compared to a cancelled auction during the previous Treasury bills auction.

Currency Market

Until Thursday 09th July 2020 the shilling marginally gained 6 pips week on week to a weighted average exchange rate of TZS 2,309.03/USD. The amount traded on the Interbank Foreign Exchange Market (IFEM) went down by 11 per cent to a total of $6.94mln for the three days during the week. The amount is lesser compared to the previous week due to fewer trading sessions during the week under review as a result of the Sabasaba Holiday.

