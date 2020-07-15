Tanzania: Coca-Cola Partners With Samatta to Inspire Tanzanian Youth

COCA-COLA has partnered with a Tanzania national team skipper who features in the English Premier League, Mbwana Samatta to bring football inspiration and uplift talent to the Tanzanian youth.

The skipper who also serves Aston Villa will partner with the Coca-Cola brand. Together, Samatta and Coca-Cola will leverage their influence and reach to inspire and uplift Tanzanians to be their best and achieve their dreams.

"Ever since I was a little boy, there was always something special about The Coca-Cola Company. In one way, I feel like I have known Coca-Cola all my life and I know most of my fans in Tanzania and worldwide have the same feeling. Perhaps you even think of Coca-Cola as an old friend. But old friends can grow in new and exciting ways. Surely you have. And so have I," said Mbwana Samatta during the unveiling of the partnership.

"This partnership with Coca-Cola is truly a one-of-a-kind experience. It's more than working with the global beverage leader; It's an opportunity to be a part of something that impacts the world," reiterates Samatta.

The collaboration is inspired by Samatta's and Coca-Cola's joint aspirations to create value and make a difference in communities. The partnership aims to bring Coca-Cola 'closer to home' by connecting the brand to a national hero.

"Samatta's aspirations to inspire, unite and uplift especially the youth, is a reflection of our brand values. He is a national icon who has put Tanzania on the map. He comes from humble beginnings and we are extremely proud to be working with Samatta to provide inspiration to Tanzanians," said Kabula Nshimo, Senior Brand Manager, Coca-Cola Tanzania.

Coca-Cola has had a long and rich history supporting football at all levels from the grassroots through its COPA Coca-Cola tournament.

For many years the tournament has created an opportunity for many exceptionally talented players to be identified and recruited to join the national Under-20 teams in Tanzania. Samatta featured in the first COPA Coca-Cola tournament in 2006 playing for Kimbangulile School in Temeke District.

"As a Tanzanian international soccer icon, Samatta inspires more teens to not only take it as a sport, but as a career, and importantly, that they can achieve their dreams.

Additionally, through the soccer clinics we will be organizing, we will be able to engage and inspire many more teens, which resonates with Coca-Cola's vision of Refreshing the world and making a difference, said Nelly Wainaina, Head of Marketing, Coca-Cola East and Central Africa.

The Coca-Cola Company will continue nurturing young talent through this partnership and ignite hope among young footballers across the nation.