Rwanda: U.S. Makes U-Turn on Foreign Students Ristrictions

15 July 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

The Trump administration on Tuesday, July 15 decided to rescind a directive that would have prohibited international college students from the U.S. if their colleges offered classes entirely online in the fall semester.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) directive released last week had banned foreign students from entering or remaining in the country to take fully online course loads.

A number of colleges and universities in the US had already announced plans to offer online-only classes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Students including Rwandans pursuing their studies in this country had expressed concerns over the guideline calling it "confusing" because "some schools had refused to implement what the US Government had issued."

Actually, following the new directive, Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology sued the U.S. government in federal court, calling the directive "arbitrary and capricious" and seeking to have it reversed and declared unlawful.

Following this, many colleges, universities, municipalities and tech companies expressed their support for the legal challenge in their own court filings.

In Tuesday's session at the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, the universities were expected to make arguments saying that this rule was burdensome for schools and even dangerous for students.

Instead, Judge Allison Burroughs announced that the schools had reached an agreement with ICE and its parent agency, the Department of Homeland Security. She said the government will withdraw this policy.

"The Court was informed by the parties that they have come to a resolution to the combined temporary restraining order/preliminary injunction motions," read the court docket. "The Government has agreed to rescind the July 6, 2020 Policy Directive and the July 7, 2020 FAQ, and has also agreed to rescind their implementation."

With the new directive cancelled "on a nationwide basis," schools will follow ICE guidance from March that allows flexibility regarding student visa eligibility.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.