Kenya: Gor Mahia to Reinforce Attack By Signing Two Top Strikers

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has revealed that the reigning Kenyan Premier League champions are on the verge of signing two top quality local strikers so as to reinforce its attack next season.

Polack's sentiment comes after club chairman Ambrose Rachier revealed that the club has identified and talked to seven players who will join the team during this transfer window.

SEVEN NEW PLAYERS

Asked whether the club has enough funds to sign the seven, Rachier, who will be seeking reelection at the helm of the club next month, said that they have agreed to pay part of their signing fee and others in instalment next season.

The British coach said he has gone for the best as he strives to make an impact in the CAF competitions and continue dominance in KPL and other domestic competitions.

"Chairman and I have been negotiating with the players and as he said, we have identified seven good players. Among them are two young top strikers whose names I can't reveal until we finalise the negotiations and we officially unveil them," said Polack.

He added that he is aware that some of his players may soon leave the club at the expiry of the contracts, but insisted that the new faces will be equal to the task.

EXPIRED CONTRACTS

Defenders Joash Onyango, Charles Momanyi and attackers Dickson Ambudo, Nicholas Kipkurui and Boniface Omondi are among the players whose contracts with the club have expired.

Gor Mahia has not had a substantive lethal striker, since the exit of Rwandan duo of Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge who joined Simba SC and Petro Atletico de Luanda in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Midfielder Kenneth Muguna, who is also the team captain, leads K'Ogalo scoring chart this season on eight goals followed by Omondi who has banged in six goals.

Gor Mahia top the league table with 54 points, seven more than second place Kakamega Homeboyz with 10 matches to go.

The league still stands indefinitely suspended due to the coronavirus and a case dismissing Football Kenya Federation decision to nullify it on April 30 is still before the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT).