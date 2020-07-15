Tanzania: Diamond Finds Tanasha's Replacement

Dennis Onsongo/Nation Media Group
Diamond Platnumz.
14 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Thomas Matiko

Bongo superstar Diamond Platnumz has confirmed that he is no longer single.

The musician says he is already seeing someone, just five months after breaking up with the mother of his fifth child, Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna.

WEDDING PLANS

Diamond made the revelations three days ago in an interactive social gathering.

The Tanzanian heartthrob repeated his favourite clichés whenever he is in a relationship, by saying he is planning to marry and settle down with his new girlfriend.

The 30-year-old also said that he is tired of dating and he feels the time is right for him to settle down.

"Sipo single nina mwanamke ninayetaka kuoa. Sisi wengine sasa hivi hatutaki mahusiano, tunataka tuoe. Mwezi wa kumi tarehe mbili nitatimiza miaka 31 na sitaki kuwa tu na mwanamke, sitaki kuwa na kimada (mistress), sitaki kuwa na hawara (prostitute), nataka kuoa," Diamond said.

Diamond's relationship with Tanasha last more than a year with the artiste promising marry his Kenyan sweetheart. But that, as expected, didn't happen.

EX-GIRLFRIENDS

The two parted ways in March 2019 over irreconcilable differences. Thereafter Diamond has kept his personal life private.

Before meeting Tanasha, Diamond had been in a four-year relationship with Ugandan socialite and the mother of his two children Zari Hassan.

Back then, Diamond had promised to marry Zari, only for her to dump him over claims of infidelity.

During their relationship, Zari had even pardoned Diamond for cheating on her with Hamisa Mobetto and siring a child.

Another lady whom Diamond promised to marry is Bongo actress Wema Sepetu. The two dated on and off for more than five years.

Jokate Mwengelo, Penny Mungilwa, Jacqueline Wolper and Aunt Ezekiel are some of the women Diamond has been involved with in the past.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.