Tanzania: Diamond Finds Tanasha's Replacement

Bongo superstar Diamond Platnumz has confirmed that he is no longer single.

The musician says he is already seeing someone, just five months after breaking up with the mother of his fifth child, Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna.

WEDDING PLANS

Diamond made the revelations three days ago in an interactive social gathering.

The Tanzanian heartthrob repeated his favourite clichés whenever he is in a relationship, by saying he is planning to marry and settle down with his new girlfriend.

The 30-year-old also said that he is tired of dating and he feels the time is right for him to settle down.

"Sipo single nina mwanamke ninayetaka kuoa. Sisi wengine sasa hivi hatutaki mahusiano, tunataka tuoe. Mwezi wa kumi tarehe mbili nitatimiza miaka 31 na sitaki kuwa tu na mwanamke, sitaki kuwa na kimada (mistress), sitaki kuwa na hawara (prostitute), nataka kuoa," Diamond said.

Diamond's relationship with Tanasha last more than a year with the artiste promising marry his Kenyan sweetheart. But that, as expected, didn't happen.

EX-GIRLFRIENDS

The two parted ways in March 2019 over irreconcilable differences. Thereafter Diamond has kept his personal life private.

Before meeting Tanasha, Diamond had been in a four-year relationship with Ugandan socialite and the mother of his two children Zari Hassan.

Back then, Diamond had promised to marry Zari, only for her to dump him over claims of infidelity.

During their relationship, Zari had even pardoned Diamond for cheating on her with Hamisa Mobetto and siring a child.

Another lady whom Diamond promised to marry is Bongo actress Wema Sepetu. The two dated on and off for more than five years.

Jokate Mwengelo, Penny Mungilwa, Jacqueline Wolper and Aunt Ezekiel are some of the women Diamond has been involved with in the past.