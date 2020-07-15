Tanzania: Magufuli Reconciles Alikiba and Diamond

14 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli has attempted to reconcile two of the country's leading Bongo Flava artistes Diamond Platnumz and AliKiba.

Magufuli is eyeing a second and final five-year term in office and ahead of the country's general elections slated for later in 2020, his handlers have elected to engage both Diamond, AliKiba, and Harmonize to entertain crowds during the rallies.

These three musicians, who reportedly don't see eye to eye, came face to face at the weekend and a jovial Magufuli explained, tongue-in-cheek, that he is one of the few people who can make this possible.

"You see AliKiba and Diamond here, sitting together and smiling. That shows how (the ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi) CCM is strong," explained the Head of State.

He added: " This is the Tanzania I am proud of, the one we all want to see. I am so happy today. Are you?"

At that point, Diamond and Kiba stood up and clapped to the excitement of those in attendance.

But the two artistes did not face each other and despite standing almost next to each other, did not shake hands.

The President added he was happy to see Harmonize also sit next to Diamond, despite a misunderstanding between the two musicians, which culminated in the later unceremoniously quitting the Wasafi Records in 2019.

"Even Harmonize who doesn't normally talk to Diamond nowadays is here, and you see he is happy."

AliKiba insists he doesn't associate with Diamond because his colleague consistently disrespects him.

Diamond on his part, suggests AliKiba is just but a hater of his fame.

