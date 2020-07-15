Sudan Security Sit-Ins Stay Steadfast

Sudan — Ongoing sit-ins demanding better services and justice are continuing in Darfur, Khartoum, and eastern Sudan. The sit-in of Nierteti in Central Darfur has entered its 16th day to demand security and protection of the agricultural season.

As reported by Radio Dabanga earlier today, at least nine people have been killed and 17 others wounded during an attack by militiamen on the sit-in at Fata Borno camp for the displaced in Kutum locality in North Darfur on Monday morning. A State of Emergency has been declared throughout the state.

In East Darfur, sit-ins continued in Ed Daein, Bahr El Arab, and Yasin locality to demand development, security and the dismissal of officials affiliated with the former regime of Omar Al Bashir.

The sit-in continued in Misterei in West Darfur has entered its sixth day, demanding security and protection of the agricultural season.

In eastern Sudan, sit-ins continued in Kassala and in El Gedaref's Hawata, where the protestors are calling for the dismissal of corrupt officials, and asphalt for a major road linking the town with El Faw.

In Soba El Aradi in Khartoum, the sit-in continued its in-in for second week to demand the provision of electricity, water, education, and health services.

In Atbara in River Nile state, people with disabilities organised a sit-in for the third day, rejecting the decision to vacate the Union of People with Disabilities.

In North Darfur, thousands have continued their sit-in for the sixth consecutive day in Kabkabiya to demand rights and justice, addressing grievances, protecting the agricultural season, disarming and removing the locality security committee and cleansing it of the former regime.

The sit-in in Kabkabiya received solidarity rallies from El Fasher, and a number of villages.

The protestors listened to speeches from visiting delegations and revolutionary songs urging to adhere to the sit-in until all the demands be fulfilled.

On Monday, activists in Port Sudan, Nyala, and Zalingei, organised a protest against racism and hate speech.

Participants in the rallies held banners calling for peaceful coexistence and the rejection of racism, regionalism, and tribalism, and held the former regime responsible for spreading racism in the country.

They called to work hard to eliminate racism through multiple activities such as activating laws that deter racism and establish informational offices in the states.

On Monday, the youth of Delling in South Kordofan carried out a peaceful march in the town in a rejection of racism and manifestations of violence.

The participants carried banners containing slogans calling for peace, accepting the other and rejection of racism and tribalism.

The participants also chanted slogans demanding the enactment of laws criminalising racism.

