South Sudan: Nuba Refugees in South Sudan Demand UN Aid Resume

14 July 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Yida Refugee Camp — On Monday, a group of Nuba women in the Yida refugee camp in South Sudan, carried out a protest in front of the United Nations buildings in the camp, denouncing the suspension of humanitarian aid for the refugees.

The protesting women held up banners calling for the resumption of food rations and medicines, as well as blankets, plastic sheets, and mosquito nets that have been suspended since September 14 last year.

Activists from the camp told Radio Dabanga that the vigils will continue until Wednesday.

They explained that the protesters demanded a response to the memorandum they handed to the organisations in December the previous year and demanded the necessity of resuming humanitarian aid due to the difficult conditions and their impact on the vulnerable segments, especially the widowed women and children.

As reported by Radio Dabanga in March, Sudanese refugees from the Nuba Mountains in Yida, Ajuong Thok, and Pamir refugee camps in South Sudan expressed their concerns regarding the poor precautions taken by the international humanitarian aid organisations (INGOs) against the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the camps. The refugees also complained about the severe and prolonged shortage of water in the comps.

In December last year, Sudanese refugees from the Nuba Mountains living in camps in South Sudan called upon the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) to resume the provision of a number of services that had stopped for almost two years.

