Sudan: Truce Halts Tribal Strife in Sudan's Kassala

14 July 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

New Halfa — Beni Amer and Nuba tribes in New Halfa locality in Kassala signed a truce on Sunday in the presence of Siddig Tawir, member of the Sovereign Council, representatives of the Forces for Freedom and Change, and native administration leaders in the state.

The signing came after a series of violent events in the area, which resulted in the death of residents, burning and property theft. Authorities launched mass arrests in the districts of the town where the violence occurred.

Nazir Ibrahim Mohamed signed the reconciliation document on behalf of the Beni Amer tribe while Kabli Suleiman signed on behalf of the Nuba tribes.

Omda Mohamed Baku, representative of the Beni Amer, affirmed his tribe's keenness for peace by signing the truce, which is limited to 60 days, and stopping all forms of aggression.

He declared their eagerness to spare bloodshed on both sides and achieve security as everyone's responsibility.

Abdallah Azrag, representative of the Nuba tribes, explained that "the Nuba people are tolerant in nature and have no problem with other tribes".

He called for a Sudan free from racism, regionalism, and acceptance of the other, and pledged to nurture the agreement, ensure peace, and build it for the benefit of generations.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.