Sudan: Truce Halts Tribal Strife in Sudan's Kassala

New Halfa — Beni Amer and Nuba tribes in New Halfa locality in Kassala signed a truce on Sunday in the presence of Siddig Tawir, member of the Sovereign Council, representatives of the Forces for Freedom and Change, and native administration leaders in the state.

The signing came after a series of violent events in the area, which resulted in the death of residents, burning and property theft. Authorities launched mass arrests in the districts of the town where the violence occurred.

Nazir Ibrahim Mohamed signed the reconciliation document on behalf of the Beni Amer tribe while Kabli Suleiman signed on behalf of the Nuba tribes.

Omda Mohamed Baku, representative of the Beni Amer, affirmed his tribe's keenness for peace by signing the truce, which is limited to 60 days, and stopping all forms of aggression.

He declared their eagerness to spare bloodshed on both sides and achieve security as everyone's responsibility.

Abdallah Azrag, representative of the Nuba tribes, explained that "the Nuba people are tolerant in nature and have no problem with other tribes".

He called for a Sudan free from racism, regionalism, and acceptance of the other, and pledged to nurture the agreement, ensure peace, and build it for the benefit of generations.

