Cameroon: Management of COVID-19 - Be Vigilant, Wear Your Face Mask

This was underscored during the daily press briefing on the evolution of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country yesterday, July 13, 2020.

Health experts have sounded the alarm against a possible wave of contamination that could ruin their efforts and enormous resources mobilised since the beginning of the response measures put in place to curb the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. The Director of Disease Control at the Ministry of Public Health, Dr Georges Alain Etoundi Mballa, says the irresponsible behaviour of some compatriots who persist in not wearing their protective face masks in public spaces are the bases of the serious warning. He was speaking yesterday July 13, 2020 during the daily press briefing on the evolution and management of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country. The Director of Disease Control says more than ever, let each Cameroonian recall the words of the President of the Republic in his address to the nation on May 19, 2020, when he said "negligence by a single individual can seriously harm the entire community".

As such, Dr Georges Alain Etoundi Mballa has called on every one to take the call from the Head of State seriously by remaining vigilant and continue to scrupulously comply with barrier measures put in place amongst which, washing hands with clean running water and soap or using an alcohol-based solution; covering the nose and mouth with a disposable tissue when coughing, sneezing or using a bent elbow; maintaining physical distancing of at least 1.5 metres; and above all stay at home as much as possible, go out only when necessary and wear a face mask when in public. The Director of Disease Control at the Ministry of Public Health recalled the operational plan in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic which includes, controlling the transmission of the virus; improving case management and mitigating the health and socio-economic impacts of the epidemic in everyday life. According to Dr Etoundi Mballa, feedback from the evolution of the pandemic shows that the barrier measures are undoubtedly effective and there is need to congratulate the population for efforts made so far in implementing the first 13 measures prescribed by the Prime Minister, Head of Government on March 17, 2020 and reinforced by seven other additional measures on April 09, 2020. However, the application of these measures by the populations so far has been the subject of multiple reactions especially the wearing of a face mask in public spaces.

He reminded the public that the wearing of protective face mask was made compulsory since April 13, 2020 and is still put into effect, notwithstanding the measures of flexibility and support for the national economy. According to the WHO, the correct wearing of the mask reduces the probability of being contaminated by 85 per cent in the event of meeting with an infected person. The insistence on wearing a mask is therefore not accidental. It is one of the most accessible tools with proven reliability. While wearing a mask can make breathing more laborious, Dr Etoundi Mballa recommended that for this purpose, people should drink water regularly and refresh their faces regularly with water to limit the process of warming the inspired air. He also urged people to avoid wearing face mask during sporting activities or other activities requiring intense physical efforts.