Cameroon: Parliament - Historic, Eventful June Ordinary Session

The June 2020 ordinary session of Parliament took place at the Yaounde Conference Centre from June 10 to July 9, 2020.

The 30 days June 2020 ordinary session of Cameroon's Parliament enters the political book of records taking into account the context of its holding, venue and the nature of parliamentary and extra-parliamentary activities.

Indeed, it was the first session in which the National Assembly and the Senate met in one venue, the Yaounde Conference Centre though in separate halls. The National Assembly had to relocate to the Conference Centre due to current work taking place in its Ngoa-Ekelle complex. The session equally took place within the context of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic with both Houses of Parliament taking all the necessary precautionary measures to prevent the propagation of the virus. It was within the framework of contributing to the National Solidarity Fund set up by Head of State, Paul Biya to tackle the coronavirus pandemic that the Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril on July 9, 2020 during the plenary sitting of the House handed the sum FCFA 100 million to the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute as the contribution of all the MPs.

It was historic, especially to new Senators of the second legislative period of the Upper House of Parliament and new Members of the National Assembly of the just beginning 10th legislative session to the witness the Congress of Parliament. The two Houses met in Congress chaired by the Speaker of the National Assembly on June 12, 2020 dedicated to Professor Joseph Owona appointed the new member of the Constitutional Council by President Paul Biya on April,15, 2020 to take the oath of office. The session also served as the occasion for three alternate MPs voted in the February 9, 2020 legislative election to receive their attributes as full Members of the National Assembly following the resignation of the hitherto substantive members. The MPs who received their attributes included Ahmadou Mohamadou, Ernest Abissou and Odile Jiha Tankoua epse Peyou.

The June ordinary session of parliament was also full of parliamentary activities. Seven bills were scrutinised and voted by both Houses. Some of the bills were : the bill to authorise the President of the Republic to ratify the protocol to eliminate illicit trade in Tobacco products; the bill to authorise the President of the Republic to ratify the Statute of the Women Development Organisation in the member States of the Organisation of the Islamic Conference (OIC), the bill to authorise the President of the Republic to proceed with Cameroon's accession to the Agreement on the conservation of Gorillas and their habitats, adopted in Paris (France) on 26 October 2007. There was also the bill relating to the ratification of Ordinance No. 2020/1 of 3 June 2020 to amend and supplement some provisions of Law No. 2019/23 of 24 December 2019: Finance Law of the Republic of Cameroon for the 2020 financial year, the bill to amend and supplement some provisions of Law No. 90/53 of 19 December 1990 relating to freedom of association, the bill to regulate Artistic and Cultural Associations in Cameroon and that to regulate statistical activity in Cameroon.

Besides the budget orientation debates in both Houses, some specialised parliamentary networks also organised activities. Parliamentarians have been evaluating the session and political analysts stating its importance.