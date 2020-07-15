Cameroon: North West - Mayors Warned Against Embezzlement

The 15th general assembly of the United Councils and Cities of Cameroon NW held in Bamenda recently.

The Governor of the North West, Adolphe Lele Lafrique, has promised to bring to book mayors suspected of misdirecting project funds into private pockets. He has also promised administrative sanctions against mayors who have deserted their communities.

The Governor made the disclosures in a keynote address on the occasion of the 15th general assembly of the United Councils and Cities of Cameroon North West (UCCC NW) in Bamenda on July 11, 2020.

He made it clear that his services will constitute a list of suspect mayors, especially that some have used the reigning insecurity which has not allowed some development projects to take place to misappropriate the funds, while some have simply abandoned their communities making it difficult even to chart a way forward for local development. As a result, the Governor charged the new regional and divisional executive of the UCCC NW elected by members and commissioned by the Governor that same day to bear in mind that they are the ones to implement the Special Status that has been accorded the region, work towards effective decentralisation and show prove of sanity, transparency and assiduity in management for the development of the region.

According to the Governor, it is expedient that mayors, who have deserted their municipalities return in order to work towards rebuilding confidence and long-lasting peace in their communities, embark on a peace crusade for all who have taken the extreme option of carrying out human atrocities and destroying infrastructures, accompany government and the World Health Organisation to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic in their communities.

Speaking in his capacity as City Mayor of Bamenda and member of the UCCC NW, Paul Tembeng Achombang, said the crisis has a brought immeasurable financial losses and infrastructure damages on councils and raises the need for more workers, the need to upgrade works and tools that are rudimentary, as well as enhance financial resources, among others.

The new regional executive that was elected by UCCC members and commissioned by the Governor on July 11, 2020 is led by Denis Awoh Ndang, Mayor of Fundong Council, as President. The assembly designated three mayors, led by Anthony Dighambong Mvo, Mayor of Wum, to represent the UCCC North West in upcoming national elections into UCCC National Bureau in Yaounde. The UCCC is a rally force that brings together the councils in Cameroon.