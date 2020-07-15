Cameroon: Limbe - II COVID-19 Response Brings More Partners On Board

The municipality has not been seriously hit because the population took the sensitization seriously and applied all the prescribed measures.

Without any statistics, the Mayor of Limbe II Council, Chief Ndive Woka Ngale I, has said his municipality has not been seriously hit by the Coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday July 9, 2020, the mayor said immediately the pandemic was detected in Cameroon and started wreaking havoc, the council embarked on sensitising its population about the dangers of the pandemic and how to prevent it. At different stages, the council had meetings with Chiefs, quarter heads, economic operators, bike riders, taxi drivers and the general population. "We explained to them what Coronavirus is all about and how it can be prevented," the Mayor said.

In seeing that the population practise what they have been taught, Limbe II Council embarked on the distribution of sanitary gadgets such as hand sanitizers, hand washing buckets, waste water collectors, face masks etc. Donors like the Fako Parliamentarians and Senators, Fini Hotel International etc brought in more anti-Coronavirus gadgets. Individuals also organised seminars for community leaders who in turn carried the message to their people.

The mayor celebrated that the reactions of his population have been very positive given that the Council has been very close to the population. Hence, in distributing the anti-coronavirus materials, the Council authorities went from one village to another. He further affirmed that at every gathering, the authorities explained to the inhabitants how to use the materials before handing the items to them. "The result of this hard work has been that we have not registered a good number of COVID-19 cases in Limbe II," he stated. Though not seriously hit, the Council says it remains very vigilant given that Limbe II is an industrial zone with people travelling in and out on a daily basis.