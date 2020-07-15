Liberia: Man Allegedly Kills Girlfriend, Sets Home Ablaze and Commits Suicide

Margibi County — A 26-year-old man identified as Darius Bondo on Saturday, July 11, gruesomely murdered his 30-year-old ex-girlfriend, burnt her home, and committed 'suicide' after the pair broke up over accusation against her for having an extra sexual relationship in Kissi Camp village in Borlola Township, Margibi County.

According to the report, the pair, about a week ago, separated after the victim (Patience Sumo) requested the elders of their village to spearhead the breakup process because her boyfriend was continuously quarreling and disturbing her on the allegation that she was involved with an extra sexual relationship.

The lovers who cohabitated for four years on July 4, 2020, separated through a comprehensive note witnessed by the elders with the affixed signatures of the two and their respective relatives.

"I Patience, I am saying Darius and I relationship should stop, we have talked, nothing has happened to improve the relationship and I want to be alone," Patience stated in the document.

The document obtained by FrontPageAfrica indicated that the lovers' properties including mattresses, batteries and finances were to be shared equally between the pair with a promise that neither of them would bother the other.

Late on Saturday evening July 11, Patience was returning home from a wake-keeping from a nearby village along with two men (David Joe and Tarnue Konah), a motorcyclist plying from the opposite direction informed Patience Sumo that her house was in flames.

The two men stated explained: "When the 'bikeman' told Patience that her house was on fire, we started walking faster and it was just at that moment the girl was behind us shouted that Darius had stabbed me with knife on my neck, your come help me".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tarnue Konah who along with his colleague are assisting the police in Margibi County with investigation narrated that they attempted rescuing the girl but were forced to escape for fear of their lives because the suspect, after murdering the girl in cool blood, pursued them.

"When Darius killed Patience, he escaped. Upon hearing the information, we ordered our men, because there is a community watch forum in our township. In the process of searching for him, we spotted him in a plum (mango) tree and when he saw us, he fell from the tree in order to commit suicide'. After his falling, we apprehended him and turned him over to the police in Kakata" James Weetor, Borlola Township Commissioner, told FPA.

Suspect Darius Bondo who sustained severe bodily injury from the alleged 'suicide' attempt was rushed to the Charles Henry Rennie Memorial Hospital in Kakata where he was reportedly pronounced dead by doctors after failed efforts to resuscitate him.