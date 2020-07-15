Liberia: 'Reckless & Undermines Nurses' Sacrifices" - Liberia Medical and Dental Council President Describes Health Minister's Statements At the Legislature

Monrovia — The President of the Liberia Medical and Dental Council (LMDC), Dr. Linda Birch, has in an LMDC's statement, termed as reckless and undermining the sacrifices nurses and health workers are making in the fight against COVID 19, a statement made by Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah.

Testifying before legislators sometime last week, Health Minister Jallah told the lawmakers that, "Nurses were careless and deny the existence of the coronavirus, for which they are coming down with the infection."

This hasn't gone down well with the LMDC and other health workers.

LMDC has refuted this claims made by Dr. Jallah, that the high infection rate of COVI-19 among nurses and health workers is due to 'state of denial and carelessness.' The LMDC said in a statement that it would appreciate were Dr. Jallah to provide evidence of state of denial of health workers particularly nurses as reported.

"Dr. Jallah's statement clearly reveals that she shows no empathy towards her frontline workers and there is lack of coordination and collaboration between the Ministry of Health and the health professional bodies resulting to lack of confidence in the health system. Was any survey conducted by the MOH to ascertain the high rates of infection among health workers? If so, with whom did Dr.Jallah share the information and what did she do? Did she disseminate the information with the relevant bodies?" a statement from LMDC said.

According to Dr. Linda A. Birch, president of the LMDC, such verbal attack on nurses and health workers by Dr. Jallah is reckless and undermines the sacrifices nurses and health workers are making in the fight against COVID 19. She called on Dr. Jallah to cease shifting blames and instead encourage and motivate healthworkers.

The LMDC further suggests that the MOH reviews her communication strategies and include experts to address the pandemic. "Liberia has qualified professionals with worth of experience to offer as we strive to overcome the pandemic," the LMDC added.

The LMDC's head claimed that from its own assessment, health workers are being affected due to lack of personal protective equipment (PPEs) and other protective gears. She called on the Health Minister to carry out an assessment to ascertain why health workers are getting affected, and to the extent, shying away from patients suspected of COVID-19.

Dr. Birch: "Money paid to hotels to isolate suspected COVID-19 patients from the very beginning should have gone towards procuring PPEs and other protective gears. We are having a surge of the virus among health workers because resources are being misapplied."

Dr. Birch also accused the Minister or her representative of refusing to attend meetings called by LMDC to discuss and strategize ways of handling the pandemic. "Despite her refusal to attend meetings called by LMDC, LMDC has equally reached out to her in a face-to-face meeting to acquaint her with findings and to ascertain LMDC's role in COVID-19 Response," she further explained.

The LMDC president further stated that as a regulatory body of health professionals and health facilities, she is frustrated and disappointed in Dr. Jallah's failure to assist her organization with logistics to enable that body carry out monitoring and supervision.

Liberia with an estimated doctor to patients' ratio of 1:15,000, Dr. Birch wonders why Dr. Jallah would want to proceed with retiring doctors at this time of a health crisis despite verbal and written appeals not to do so. "How can you start retiring doctors when you have a shortage of doctors and these doctors are still willing and strong to continue working?" she asked.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Dr. Jallah's communication skills and strategies for combating COVID 19 in Liberia are not working and she needs to see that and improve on it. A statement like this attributing the surge of the virus among nurses and health workers due to 'state of denial' is very insensitive. Dr. Jallah is the only Minister of Health in the whole world who is blaming her own kind of such amidst the sacrifices they are making with little or nothing to work with," Dr. Birch charged.

Meanwhile, the LMDC has extended its sympathy to the families of all heath workers who have lost their lives as a result of the sacrifices they made in the fight against COVID-19 in Liberia and wish and pray for the speedy recovery of those currently undergoing treatment. Finally, the LMDC wishes to affirm that COVID-19 is real and calls on all Liberians to adhere to all health protocols as provided by health authorities.