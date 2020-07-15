Ghana: Parliament Approves Procurement of 853,009 Customised Mathematical Sets for WAEC Exams

14 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Julius Yao Petetsi

To cure the annual examination malpractices menace, government is to procure 853,009 Kapek Scientific Mathematical Instrument to be used for the 2020 West Africa Examination Council organised examinations.

Valued at GH₵63, 975,657, Parliament yesterday approved a US$3,214,538 tax waiver for the supply of the kits ahead of the examinations scheduled for August.

Per the Finance Committee's report on the deal, after chief government nominees of WAEC member countries met, it was agreed that "candidates are required to use only customised WAEC mathematical sets."

By this, all other mathematical sets and scientific calculators would be banned in the examinations and students would only be given the equipment after they have entered the examination hall.

Apart from curbing the menace of examinations malpractices, the Committee observed that providing the mathematical sets would help improve rating of certificates issued by the Council and boost confidence in the country's education systems.

Moving the motion for the approval of the tax waiver, Finance Committee Chairman, Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah, said given that the equipment are simple devices, they would last and be replaced when found to be obsolete.

According to Dr Assibey-Yeboah, MP, New Juaben South, some of the sets would be distributed to schools to enable students get acquainted to them.

The equipment, he said, were easy to use and that "every examinee would be able to use them without difficulty."

Seconding the motion, Kumbungu MP, Ras Mubarak, doubted the feasibility of the students using the equipment this year considering the fact that the examinations were scheduled for August.

To him, the equipment alone was not the antidote to examination malpractices, as he suggested that a more structural approach was employed to nib the practice in the bud.

North Tongu MP and a former Deputy Education Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, want the equipment in the future be produced in Ghana to enhance the capacities of Ghanaian companies.

He questioned the unit cost of the equipment which works out to GH₵75, and asked that the pricing component be made public to the House.

Mr Moses Anim, the Trobu MP, on his part lauded the government for the intervention, positing that it would ease pressure on parents during examinations.

The House, meanwhile, approved a four-million South African rand tax waiver on equipment, tools and hardware in respect of the Ghana Radio Astronomy Project and collocation of the satellite earth observation ground receiving station at Kuntunse for the Ghana Space Science and Technology Institute.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.